Boise urges Bench neighbors to vote on proposed safety upgrades at Latah & Alpine

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The City of Boise is proposing new safety improvements for the busy intersection of Latah and Alpine on the Boise Bench, and officials are asking residents to weigh in on the plans.

The city applied for a grant through COMPASS, an organization that helps Treasure Valley cities plan for the future. They developed three options for neighbors to vote on, ranging from basic sidewalk improvements to multi-use pathways and changes to nearby business parking.

Boise Bench mother Marjorie Wilson said her daughters walk through the intersection to get to school, and she hopes student safety will be a top priority.

"It wasn't necessarily built for pedestrians," Wilson said. "It's very scary. I know that we've had a lot of deaths in the Treasure Valley from motor vehicle accidents, and I don't want to see it happen again, certainly not on the Bench and certainly not to my children.”

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WATCH: How to share your thoughts on proposed safety improvements

Boise proposes safety upgrades for Latah and Alpine

Wilson said she would like to see speed limits lowered in the area, which are currently set at 30 miles per hour.

"I know that there's a lot of traffic calming measures that are being proposed, but I would like to just see people slow down. It just feels like an accident waiting to happen," Wilson said.

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Boise City Council Member Kathy Corless, who represents the Bench, said speed limit changes were not part of the initial plan but could be discussed moving forward.

"We need to look at all options to keep people safe as we move this project forward, and I think speed limits are absolutely part of that discussion," Corless said.

Bicyclist Bryan Roesler moved to the Bench about a year ago, but said he first noticed safety issues during the Open Streets bike event in 2024.

"This is a real big issue for a lot of people up here," Roesler said. "The moment I came up here. It became very clear of the issue, the possibility for danger and accidents.”

Roesler said he has had a few near misses and hopes the changes will make it safer to ride through his neighborhood.

"These type of fixes will really cause drivers to really have to notice you and pay attention," Roesler said.

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After the community votes on their preferred option, the city will work with ACHD to determine the next steps, including design, timeline, and cost.

Residents can share their thoughts through the city's survey here.

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