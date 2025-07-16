ACHD plans safety improvements on Nez Perce Street after neighborhood concerns

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Neighbors on the Boise Bench are demanding safety improvements for Nez Perce Street, after an 8-year-old boy was hit and killed while riding his bike earlier this month.

The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is responding with plans to implement changes in the coming weeks.

Watch to learn more about the potential changes you could see on Nez Perce Street:

ACHD plans safety improvements on Nez Perce Street

"Near term, we are looking at a couple things that we are going to do," said Dyan Bevins, ACHD Deputy Director of Projects.

The street between the Boise Bench homes and Whitney Elementary has a 30 mph speed limit, but neighbors say drivers frequently treat it like a racetrack.

And, Bevins said one potential update to reduce speeds includes fog sealing the street, which can help preserve the pavement, along with possibly painting permanent lane lines.

"Those stripes that sometimes visually narrow the road a little bit can help with speeds if there is a speeding issue," Bevins said.

Residents in the community have additional ideas for keeping the neighborhood safe.

"Things that we can do immediately before school starts, would be adding bulb-outs," said Myriame Fisse, a neighbor.

Bevins confirmed that bulb-outs are now part of ACHD's proposed plan, which will ensure that cars will not be able to park close to the crosswalk.

Michelle Price has lived in the neighborhood since she was a child and now has sons attending local schools. She says Nez Perce Street used to feel much safer.

"It's not the same anymore. I remember the speed limit used to be 25, but they upped the speed limit to 30," Price said.

ACHD also plans to conduct a speed study in the next few weeks. Depending on the results, the commission could take action to lower the speed limit.

Until then, neighbors have a simple message for drivers in a hurry: take a different route.

"If people really want to rush, there is Overland right over there, people can go down that street," Price said.

If you have feedback or concerns you wish to share with ACHD about roads in Ada County, you can submit them through the ACHD website.

