West Boise parents react to McMillan Elementary closure following unanimous school board vote

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Starting next school year, McMillan Elementary School will no longer welcome students after the West Ada School Board voted unanimously Monday night to close the school.

WATCH: How parents are reacting to the unanimous vote to close McMillan Elementary

West Boise parents react to McMillan Elementary closure

Parents are now sharing what the decision means for their children and the uncertainty surrounding what comes next.

“I cried. I was at the meeting. I cried. I was really angry and I was really upset,” said Alexis Rupley, whose daughter is currently a kindergartner at McMillan Elementary.

Idaho News 6 covered both public meetings held in September, where families and staff had the opportunity to share their thoughts before the board's final vote.

RELATED | 'Think about the kids': Parents voice concerns over possible closure of McMillan Elementary

But some parents question whether their input made a difference.

“None of the parents that I have spoken with feel their voices have been heard,” Rupley said.

“Honestly, this decision was made before Monday. If you really ask me, I feel like this decision, they brought our hopes up as parents,” Antonina Robles, who has two children currently attending McMillan.

The West Ada School District points to declining enrollment and the cost of maintaining the school as reasons for the closure.

According to the district, enrollment has dropped 60% over the past decade, with just 172 students currently attending McMillan.

The district also estimates the school will require more than $5.4 million in maintenance costs over the next 10 years.

“We are charged with trying to accurately use taxpayer dollars. That has to be part of our decision-making. And this hurts,” said Lori Frasure, chair of the West Ada School Board.

“At a certain point I simply have to look at the mathematics of it,” Binetti said.

RELATED | ‘I’m afraid for my children’: Parents react to possible McMillan Elementary closure

But for some families, the smaller school setting is exactly what makes McMillan special.

“My daughter is special needs; she's autistic. The smaller school setting in general, she has grown leaps and bounds from the support of McMillan's staff,” Rupley said.

And that impact goes beyond students currently attending the school.

Robles said even her older children are upset about the closure. Her daughter, now a junior in high school, had been looking forward to returning to McMillan for her senior celebration.

“She was already planning on coming here, taking pictures, walking the halls because this is where she started in kindergarten,” Robles said.

Families are now left figuring out where their children will attend school next year.

The district said families can apply for open enrollment starting in January. Approval will depend on available space, staffing and other enrollment considerations, with applications reviewed after school boundary decisions are finalized.

Families can also explore specialized elementary programs, including arts and STEM schools. Applications for those programs open Jan. 6, with the initial lottery drawing scheduled for Feb. 12.

However, because McMillan is a Title I school serving families from different backgrounds, some parents worry about those who may struggle to navigate the enrollment process.

“I'm very worried for the families that the child speaks English and the parent does not, and now they're expected to fill out these forms,” said Rebecca Whiting, who has three children currently attending McMillan.

For some families, the uncertainty has them considering leaving the district altogether.

“To be honest, we're considering selling our house to leave the West Ada District,” Rupley said.

Other parents are concerned about what the closure means for the teachers and staff who have supported their children.

“I'm personally trying to figure out how to support the teachers and staff,” Whiting said.

READ MORE | West Ada School District votes to close McMillan Elementary after 2026-27 school year

And as families look ahead, some said finding that same sense of community at another school won't be easy.

“I think you could feel the love and how this school has impacted, uh, the different people that have come through here,” Robles said.

McMillan Elementary School's last day is May 20, 2027.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.