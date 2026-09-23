‘I’m afraid for my children’: Parents react to possible McMillan Elementary closure

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Parents packed a West Ada School District community meeting this week, pushing back against the possible closure of McMillan Elementary School.

WATCH: West Boise parents react to possible McMillan Elementary closure

West Boise parents react to possible McMillan Elementary closure

The district says enrollment at the school has dropped 60% over the past decade, leaving just 172 students currently attending. West Ada also projects it would cost more than $5.4 million over the next 10 years to maintain the building.

Dr. David Reinhart, chief operating officer for West Ada School District, said declining enrollment across nearby schools is forcing difficult decisions.

"This school was chosen to look more closely at because it dipped below 200 students," Reinhart said.

READ MORE | 'Think about the kids': Parents voice concerns over possible closure of McMillan Elementary

With limited state funding available, Reinhart said the district must make difficult choices about where resources go.

"We don't have enough money for every single thing for every single school, we try to prioritize," Reinhart said.

But parents said the school's small size is what makes it valuable. Tana Wood, a mother of two McMillan Elementary students, said she does not understand why the district would consider closing a school that is meeting students' needs.

“I am afraid for my children,” Wood said.

Wood said smaller class sizes benefit children and that the environment at McMillan supports her kids.

"Smaller class sizes are good for kids. Kids thrive with more one on one attention, Wood said. “I feel that they're loved for and cared for and they're thriving and their needs are being met in this school.”

Melinda Schulder, a mother of a fourth grader at McMillan who also teaches at a West Ada high school, said former McMillan students have told her they are heartbroken at the prospect of the school closing.

"When I bring up who went to McMillan with my students they raise their hands and they just glean they're just smiling with joy because it has such a special place in their heart too," Schulder said.

Schulder also expressed concern about what a school change could mean for her son, who has ADHD.

"He struggles sometimes with his emotions. He has ADHD,” Schulder said. “We're going to have to do a lot of talking and work on ways that we can adjust to a new school. It's going to be a challenge.”

The board could make its final decision by Nov. 9.

The district is still accepting community feedback. Parents can send thoughts on the proposal to communicate@westada.org.

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