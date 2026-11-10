West Ada School District votes to close McMillan Elementary after 2026-27 school year

BOISE, Idaho — McMillan Elementary School in West Boise is set to close at the end of the 2026-27 school year following a vote Monday evening by the West Ada School District Board of Trustees.

The district said the board voted 5-0 to decommission the school due to declining enrollment and "the need to make responsible, efficient use of district resources."

The vote comes after parents and students spoke out against the closure in various reports by Idaho News 6.

Around 140 students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be impacted by the closure, according to the district, which said leaders and school staff will work with families and employees through the transition.

The district said the goal is to make sure students continue receiving quality educational opportunities while avoiding unnecessary spending of taxpayer money.

District Superintendent Derek Bub provided the following statement in a press release:

“McMillan is much more than a building. It is a community shaped by generations of students, families and dedicated educators. We understand the emotional impact this decision has on those who call McMillan home. While declining enrollment and operational realities have made this a necessary decision, our commitment to the students, families and employees of McMillan remains unwavering. We will do everything we can to make this transition as smooth and supportive as possible.”

An attendance boundary recommendation will be developed to determine where McMillan students will attend school beginning in the 2027-28 school year. The district said families will be able to review the recommendation, participate in community forums and provide feedback through surveys before a final decision is made in February.

The district said the decision to close the school comes as it is asking for the public's feedback on proposed attendance boundary changes in the southern portion of the district.

The proposed changes are intended to balance student enrollment, reduce overcrowding and make better use of available classroom space, according to the district. The district is also factoring in the new Lake Hazel Elementary School, which is scheduled to open for the 2027-28 school year.

Initial boundary maps are available on the district's website HERE. The district said the maps are preliminary and could change based on public feedback and additional planning.

The initial proposal could affect attendance boundaries for approximately 795 students across the district.

The schools included in the proposal are:



Elementary schools: Chaparral, Desert Sage, Hillsdale, Lake Hazel, Mary McPherson, Meridian, Peregrine, Siena and Silver Sage

Middle schools: Lake Hazel Middle and Victory

High schools: Centennial and Mountain View

The district's planning committees will develop and review at least three proposals in phases. Each version will include additional analysis and feedback from the community.

David Reinhart, the chief operations officer for the district, provided the following statement:

“We recognize that school boundaries are about much more than lines on a map. They represent students, families, friendships and the communities that make our schools special. As our district continues to grow and evolve, we have a responsibility to plan thoughtfully, balance enrollment and make responsible use of our facilities. Just as importantly, we must listen to the families these decisions affect. Community input is essential to getting this right, and we encourage everyone to take part in the process.”

The district said under Board Policy 0714.00, it considers several factors when making attendance boundary decisions, including:



Student safety and the ability to walk to school

Limiting the number of students affected by changes

Balancing enrollment and reducing overcrowding

Keeping student friend groups together when possible

Planning for future residential growth

Avoiding multiple school changes for students

A proposal covering both the southern and eastern portions of the district is expected to go before the school board in January for feedback, according to the district.

The planning committees will continue meeting and are expected to present a final recommendation to the board in February for a vote.