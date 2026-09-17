WEST BOISE, Idaho — The future of McMillan Elementary School in West Boise is uncertain as the West Ada School District considers closing the school because of projected high maintenance costs and a decade-long decline in enrollment.

“It’s an emotional process," David Reinhart, chief operating officer for West Ada schools, said. "It’s an emotional thing to even consider the possibility of it not being here forever."

The school opened in the 1970's. Reinhart said the district has seen about a 60% drop in enrollment at McMillan over the past decade and has started the process to determine whether it makes sense to decommission the school.

“We look at enrollment and then we have to look at what would it take to keep this building in a good, operable condition for students and staff,” Reinhart said.

WATCH | Hear from district leaders and parents about the possible closing of McMillan Elementary:

“Think about the kids”: Parents voice concerns over possible closure of McMillan Elementary

The district projects it would cost more than $5.4 million over the next 10 years to maintain McMillan, which currently has about 172 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The building has a capacity of 475 students — leaving about 303 seats unfilled.

Parents at a community meeting Wednesday night raised a variety of concerns ranging from the school’s Title 1 status, which helps serve low-income families, to the effect a closure could have on current students and families, along with questions about the statistics presented to them by the district.

“When I think of my kid, my kid is more than a number,” said McMillan parent Lisa Conde.

District leaders made it clear that staff and teachers at McMillan would not be laid off and would be given priority for placement at other positions across the district if the school were to be decommissioned.

Students would be dispersed across other schools and the district's boundaries would be redrawn.

“It would be devastating for my family if this was to happen,” said Antonina Robles, who has had five of her children attend McMillan, including two current students. “I am personally concerned about my daughter’s reactions if it does happen, right — like their mental health, their impact."

Wednesday night’s meeting focused on gathering questions and feedback for the West Ada Board of Trustees before any decisions are made.

“Think about the kids, not just the money and the numbers,” said Conde.

“Does it really make sense to decommission the school, or is there an alternative, and what are the things that we can do in order to solve this for the benefit of the students?” Robles added.

District officials said community members can submit feedback on the proposal by emailing Communicate@WestAda.org.

The district will also hold another community meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.