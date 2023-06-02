Chad Daybell trial to begin April 1, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — The jury trial for Chad Daybell has been set to begin on April 1, 2024, in the Ada County Courthouse.
Chad Daybell is facing three first-degree murder charges, three conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges, and two counts of felony insurance fraud. Judge Steven Boyce, will preside.
In May, Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and one count of felony grand theft and is scheduled to receive sentencing on July 31, 2023.
In a motion filed last week, Lori Vallow Daybell is requesting a retrial alleging that one of the jurors had been influenced by information not revealed in the initial trial.
Charges filed in Arizona against Lori Vallow Daybell for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against her former husband, Charles Vallow, and her former nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux are still pending.