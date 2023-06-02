Chad Daybell trial to begin April 1, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — The jury trial for Chad Daybell has been set to begin on April 1, 2024, in the Ada County Courthouse.

RELATED | Chad Daybell appears via Zoom for a status conference hearing

Chad Daybell is facing three first-degree murder charges, three conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges, and two counts of felony insurance fraud. Judge Steven Boyce, will preside.

In May, Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and one count of felony grand theft and is scheduled to receive sentencing on July 31, 2023.

RELATED | Sentencing date set for Lori Vallow Daybell

In a motion filed last week, Lori Vallow Daybell is requesting a retrial alleging that one of the jurors had been influenced by information not revealed in the initial trial.

RELATED | Lori Vallow Daybell requests a new trial

Charges filed in Arizona against Lori Vallow Daybell for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against her former husband, Charles Vallow, and her former nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux are still pending.

RELATED | Lori Vallow Daybell faces charges in Arizona