Watch Now
Vallow Daybell Trial

Actions

Chad Daybell trial to begin April 1, 2024

Chad Daybell
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOHN ROARK /AP
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday, May 24, 2021, on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before Lori and Chad married. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
Chad Daybell
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 17:42:04-04

BOISE, Idaho — The jury trial for Chad Daybell has been set to begin on April 1, 2024, in the Ada County Courthouse.

RELATED | Chad Daybell appears via Zoom for a status conference hearing

Chad Daybell is facing three first-degree murder charges, three conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges, and two counts of felony insurance fraud. Judge Steven Boyce, will preside.

In May, Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and one count of felony grand theft and is scheduled to receive sentencing on July 31, 2023.

RELATED | Sentencing date set for Lori Vallow Daybell

In a motion filed last week, Lori Vallow Daybell is requesting a retrial alleging that one of the jurors had been influenced by information not revealed in the initial trial.

RELATED | Lori Vallow Daybell requests a new trial

Charges filed in Arizona against Lori Vallow Daybell for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against her former husband, Charles Vallow, and her former nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux are still pending.

RELATED | Lori Vallow Daybell faces charges in Arizona

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
East Idaho News Promo for Vallow Daybell Trial

East Idaho News Daybell Trial Blog