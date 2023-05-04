Chad Daybell appears via Zoom for a status conference in his court case

BOISE, Idaho — In addition to the Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, now in its fourth week of testimony, the Ada County Courthouse is holding a status conference in the case against Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell is charged with the murders of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Chad is being held at the Fremont County Jail and joined the hearing via Zoom. His attorney, John Prior, was present in the courthouse.

Our partner, East Idaho News, had Nate Eaton on the scene providing updates on what was happening.

The status hearing is happening in the same room as Lori's trial, as both are being heard by Judge Steven Boyce.

In addition to asking for input from both the prosecution and defense regarding a trial date and the length of time they believe will be required to complete the trial.

The prosecution advised the trial should be planned to last for nine weeks. This is based on the estimated time of Lori Daybell's Trial and allowing for extra time due to the added component of the death penalty. They would be available in the fall of 2023, but want to be mindful of holidays and travel for witnesses.

The defense says that in addition to seven or eight witnesses, they will want the entire transcript of Lori's trial, including the time to thoroughly review the transcript. The defense submits that they think 10-12 weeks is a better estimate, and requests the trial be held in May 2024.

The defense also commented that they were working well with the prosecution.

The judge says he will take all requests under advisement to determine a trial date.

Court is adjourned.