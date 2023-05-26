Lori Vallow Daybell requests a new trial

BOISE, ID — Lori Vallow Daybell has requested a new trial.

In the motion, attorneys argued the jury instructions were confusing.

John Thomas, Vallow Daybell’s attorney also said that they believe that the jury was influenced by “outside sources,” and at least one of the jurors had information that was not entered into evidence. Attorneys say that information came to light during a post-trial interview with East Idaho News.

On May 12, the Idaho mom was found guilty on 6 criminal counts, including the murders of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

