What's next for the Mountain Community Center District?

MCCALL, Idaho — It looks like folks in the McCall-Donnelly will be getting a new indoor sports facility.

Proponents and backers of a Mountain Community Center District for North Valley County are elated.

Voters ultimately said yes to imposing a 5% lodging tax within the district boundaries, and that tax revenue will be used to build a facility for events and activities.

District proponent Johanna Defoort sent a statement saying. "This win is a reflection of what our united community can accomplish. We are grateful for the honest feedback and countless hours of support that made this incredible achievement possible."

See what proponents and opponents had to say about the Mountain Community Center District

Mountain Community Center District passes in Valley County

In October, Deefort explained the initiative like this: "One of the nice things about forming an auditorium district is that the five percent travel and lodging tax can be adjusted periodically. And to do that, we would go before the district court judge, and they can adjust that tax rate."

Jon Frost of Frost Management, who opposed the Mountain District, thought the vote unfairly targeted one specific industry.

Defoort says the next step will be to formally adopt the board, work with the state tax commission, and gather feedback for the scope of the project.

ALSO READ | Tamarack Resort begins construction on a new 100-boat public marina