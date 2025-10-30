A Valley County auditorium district vote has people at odds

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — A vote in Valley County this upcoming Tuesday will determine whether a new auditorium district will be formed. The move coincides with a desire to build a new indoor sports complex for the county.

Proponents say they need updated facilities, while opponents say— 'At whose expense?'

Voters in North Valley County will vote either 'yes' or 'no' for the North Valley County Auditorium District, or what's known as the Mountain Community Center District. Cascade residents are excluded because they already have their own district.

District proponent and resident Johanna Defoort explains. "The proposed district will impose a 5% lodging tax within the district boundaries, and that tax revenue would be used to build a facility to be used for events and activities." Defoort believes it makes sense for the mountain community to have an indoor facility during the long winter months.

Who will pay for the proposed Mountain Community Center District?

Jon Frost of Frost Property Management says not so fast. "But I think it unfairly targets one specific industry. McCall, we pay a 15% every night somebody stays, so on a $100 a night people would pay $115 a night and with this new tax it would add 5%. They would be paying $120 or a 20% tax every night they stay."

Jon Frost is also concerned the proposed 5% tax on visitors won't cover the cost of what they're proposing.

I asked another supporter of the proposed district, Blake Lingle, why visitors should shoulder the burden of building A new indoor facility. Lingle replied, "As locals in McCall, we pay for quite a few things that actually benefit the tourists like our EMS services, our emergency services, our hospitals are a bit bigger here because we are basically taking care of a lot of tourists."

Both Defoort and Lingle added that the facility wouldn't prevent visitors from enjoying the center either by themselves or through weekend soccer tournaments. A sight has not been chosen and Lingle added that the site will dictate the total cost of the project

Scott Turlington President of Tamarack Resort sent me this statement. "While we support efforts to strengthen our community and expand recreation opportunities, adding another 5% tax on visitors is not the right solution. Tourism is already one of Valley County's largest economic drivers, and it thrives because it remains accessible, affordable and competitive."

One thing both sides can agree on is making sure everyone in North Valley County gets out and votes on Tuesday.