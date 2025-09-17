Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tamarack Resort begins construction on a new 100-boat public marina

Tamarack Resort
TAMARACK, Idaho — A public marina is coming to Lake Cascade in 2026.

On Tuesday, Tamarack Resort broke ground on what will be a "full-service marina" that is projected to open for public use by Memorial Day 2026.

Resort officials say the development "represents a significant milestone in Tamarack’s long-term commitment to expanding year-round access to recreation across its mountain, meadow, and lake."

Plans for the marina include 100 boat slips, an on-water fuel service, food & beverage options, a rental cabana, and retail space.

“This transformative project is the result of a long-term lease with the State of Idaho and approval by the Bureau of Reclamation, and we are proud to deliver a facility that will serve the public, resort residents, and guests for years to come.” - Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack Resort

The improvements also include added amenities to the lakeside, such as "a dedicated swim area, expanded beaches, a sand volleyball court, and a wide range of motorized and nonmotorized boat rentals, including stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), kayaks, and Hobie-style catamarans."

Pricing and rental information regarding the new boat slips will be released sometime in the near future.

