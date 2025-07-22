Understanding Kohberger's plea deal: Legal expert weighs in on sentencing

BOISE, Idaho — Before Bryan Kohberger's sentencing, senior reporter Roland Beres spoke with legal expert David Leroy about the case, focusing on the controversial plea deal that spared Kohberger the death penalty.

Leroy emphasized the significance of murder sentencings for victims' families.

"A murder sentencing is a chance for the victim's families to address the guilty party face to face," Leroy said. "Nobody wins in a murder case; we can't bring these young people back, but there are opportunities for expressing the anger and angst one feels as a parent."

The plea deal remains contentious, particularly for the Goncalves family.

"The death penalty is the ultimate in providing justice for my daughter. And I don't know what kind of father wouldn't want the most for their child," said Steve Goncalves, father of murder victim Kaylee Goncalves.

Leroy acknowledged this frustration, noting the plea agreement could have included additional requirements.

"There was a singular moment when Mr. Kohberger could have been forced to stand before the public, to the judge, to the victim families, and explain in some way—in writing or orally—why and how this happened. He had that opportunity best at the guilty plea hearing, which is behind us now," Leroy explained.

While Kohberger has another opportunity to speak at sentencing, Leroy doubts he will.

"My expectation is the defense will not encourage him to make a statement, and if he is sufficiently maladjusted socially, he probably will not be inclined to do so," he said.

Looking ahead to Kohberger's incarceration, Leroy anticipates restrictive conditions.

"Solitary confinement due to the nature of this crime and how heinous it was," Leroy predicted. "He seems to be socially aberrant, not fitting well with society, and I do not expect him to fit well with that society. Additionally, he might be a potential target for other inmates if he were in the general population."

After sentencing, Kohberger will be evaluated at a Reception and Diagnostic Unit where Idaho Department of Corrections officials will determine his placement and privileges. Given the high-profile nature of the case, security measures will liekly be heightened.