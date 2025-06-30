Bryan Kohberger agrees to plead guilty in Idaho student killings, ABC confirms

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to all counts and will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, according to a letter sent to victims' family members, ABC reporter Kayna Whitworth confirmed on Monday. Kohberger is also forfeiting all rights to an appeal as part of the plea.

A hearing to change the plea is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2.

The Goncalves Family Page on Facebook, run by the family of Kaylee Goncalves, responded to the plea on Monday, writing, "It's true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support."

