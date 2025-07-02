Kaylee Goncalves' family calls for justice as Kohberger prepares to plead guilty

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — On Wednesday morning, just hours before Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court to enter a guilty plea, the family of one of the victims is asking Judge Steven Hippler to "take control of this deal."

It was announced on Monday that Kohberger, who is suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, plans to plead guilty to all counts in exchange for removing the death penalty, after several attempts to strike the death penalty failed. Idaho News 6 will be livestreaming Kohberger's hearing at 11 a.m.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, who lived at the off-campus house at the time of the murders, has been vocal on social media since Kaylee's passing. On Wednesday, they posted a long letter on social media calling for Judge Hippler to step in and call off the deal, claiming that the deal didn't include any family negotiations.

"Right here, right now, we dig our heels into the earth and carve a line deep in the dirt. This ain’t justice, no judge presided, no jury weighed the truth. (Judge) Thompson robbed us of our day in court. No negotiations, no jury of our peers, not even the pretense of cooperation and fairness," the family wrote on Facebook.

The family goes on to blame Judge Bill Thompson, who presided over the case prior to it moving to Ada County. The family has posted a link where the public can share messages with the Department of Justice, asking the community to "voice their concerns."

"This is our last shot," the family wrote. "Judge Hippler, you are our only hope that our child murder isn’t granted control over his destiny in our children’s names. You take control of this deal and make it right because now you OWN IT!

