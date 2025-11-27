Rupert Elks Lodge set to host massive free Thanksgiving feast with 200 turkeys

RUPERT, Idaho — For the 11th year in a row, the Rupert Elks Lodge is preparing to serve what has become possibly the largest free Thanksgiving meal in southern Idaho, ensuring no one in the Mini-Cassia region goes hungry during the holiday.

The annual community Thanksgiving dinner has grown significantly over the past decade, now serving approximately 1,200 meals to community members.

"We cook around 200 birds, and by our best guestimation, somewhere around 1,200 meals are served," Williams said.

The lodge volunteers have spent weeks preparing for the event, with community members and local businesses donating all the necessary ingredients and supplies.

"Oh, my goodness... we have turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberries ... a veggie... rolls," Anderson said.

Beyond the meals served inside the lodge, volunteers will also deliver pre-ordered meals throughout the day to those who cannot physically attend.

"There are some that can't even make it, and we figure out a way to get it to them and feed them a Thanksgiving dinner," Miller said.

The lodge also accommodates hundreds of people through drive-through to-go options for those who cannot wait in line.

"300 to 400 people who can't get out and get their own meal... we do drive-through to-go's for those who can't wait in line," Williams said.

For the volunteers, the event represents more than just serving food – it's about community service and bringing people together.

"It's our way of doing more than just sitting on our butts and having dinner," Miller said. "We're feeding other people and getting to see the community prosper and have a dinner of their own."

The atmosphere creates a sense of fellowship that extends beyond the meal itself.

"It's good to see everybody here and see that they are enjoying themselves and the fellowship that is involved with it," Baird said.

The volunteers themselves find much to be grateful for while serving others.

"I'm thankful that I have a great place to live and a great community to live in," Anderson said.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost, and anyone is welcome to join the community celebration at the Rupert Elks Lodge.

"We're all thankful... we're upright, healthy, walking on my own two legs...cooking and eating turkey... what could be better than that?" Williams said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.