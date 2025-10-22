Community donations fund innovative retractable dome for Rupert's historic pool

RUPERT, Idaho — The Rupert City Pool is getting an upgrade of a lifetime with a new state-of-the-art retractable dome that city officials say is the first of its kind west of the Mississippi River.

WATCH: A Behind-The-Scenes look at the new Rupert City Pool Dome

First-of-its-kind retractable pool dome opens 40 feet wide in Idaho

The $2.4 million project addresses a longstanding problem for the 80-year-old pool facility— lengthy Idaho winters.

"We are turning kids away for swim lessons, and we've been doing that for years," said Kelly Anthon, Rupert City Administrator.

The innovative dome features three sections that can completely open up to allow sunshine in during the summer months. Two sections fold on top of each other and stack, while a third section moves to the side, creating a 40-foot opening.

"This is a very special facility, it's a retractable dome, so in the summer, or anytime of the year, we can open [the roof] this wide open so the sunshine can get in," Anthon added.

The structure will include clear plexiglass windows on the sides with sun-blocking panels on top, similar to a greenhouse design.

"What's even cooler about that is that everything is solar paneled, and if the solar does fail, it's actually easy enough to push by hand," said Korrie Smith, Project Manager with Gary Jones Construction.

The project is entirely funded by community donations, with the largest contribution in the city's history coming from residents Stan and Denise Buckley, who donated $1 million.

"This project is made possible by community donations, it's that simple," Anthon said. "The city received its largest donation in its history from people who are not wanting to be talked about very much, but I'll tell you who they are: it's Stan and Denise Buckley from this community— they gave us a million dollars."

RELATED | Twin Falls reaches facility agreement with TFSD

The dome represents phase 1 of the planned upgrades for the facility. Future improvements will include bathroom remodeling and other renovations.

"We still have the bathrooms to remodel; we still have a lot of work to do, and we still need help, but we've taken that first leap forward and we're getting it done," Anthon said.

Construction is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, with internal work continuing afterward. The city expects the pool to reopen sometime in early 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.