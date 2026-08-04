Police release names of three people killed in Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Police confirmed the names of the three people who were killed in a shooting at the In-N-Out in Twin Falls on Saturday.

Dale Schultz, 66, Salt Lake City, Utah

Family of Dale Schultz described him as "the model father and grandfather and husband." Dale’s wife was injured in the shooting. Family members tell Idaho News 6 that the couple had known each other since they were teenagers, built a life together over nearly five decades of marriage, raised three children, and helped raise their grandchildren.

Christopher Claunch, 59, Hagerman, Idaho

Christopher Claunch, a California native, decided to make Idaho home 30 years ago. His sister told The New York Times that he was “always being a goofball.” Claunch worked at the Renaissance Ranch Recovery Center in Rupert. His sister said he found sobriety two years ago after struggling with alcoholism for most of his adult life.

Ashley Garibay, 23, Stockton, California

Ashley Garibay was an In-N-Out Associate who lived in Stockton, California. She traveled to help open new In-N-Out locations and dreamed of one day managing her own location. The Twin Falls location just opened on July 24 of this year. Her family called Garibay “an amazing, beautiful soul who loved living life.”

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The Twin Falls Police Department says this is an active and ongoing investigation. They say they're working with the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office, the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office, the FBI, and other partners.

“Our primary concern is providing support, resources, and timely information to the 10 immediate families directly affected by this tragic incident,” said Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks. “These families are experiencing an unimaginable loss or injured family member, and they deserve compassion, privacy, and every available measure of assistance our department and partner agencies can provide.”