Family confirms identity of In-N-Out Associate killed in Saturday's shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — We’re learning more about the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at the In-N-Out in Twin Falls. ABC 10 in Sacramento confirms Ashley Garibay, an In-N-Out Associate, was one of the three people killed.

Garibay lived in Stockton, California, and traveled to help open new In-N-Out locations. The location in Twin Falls just opened July 24 of this year.

RELATED | Family Assistance Center to help people affected by Saturday's mass shooting

In a statement, her family tells ABC 10 that Garibay was “a devoted daughter, sister, auntie, cousin and friend,” and that she dreamed of one day managing an In-N-Out store.

The statement went on to say Garibay was an “amazing, beautiful soul who loved living life.”

In a statement posted Saturday night, In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder confirmed an associate was killed in the shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Garibay’s family during this time.