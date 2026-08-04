Family Assistance Center to help people affected by Saturday's mass shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The FBI is working with local, state, and other partners to open a Family Assistance Center in Twin Falls to support anyone affected by Saturday’s deadly shooting at In-N-Out.

The American Red Cross says it will be one of the organizations offering resources for victims and their families.

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The center will be open at Sawtooth Elementary School at 771 Stadium Blvd in Twin Falls.

It will be open Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Red Cross says the center will offer mental health support, spiritual care, Crime Victims’ Compensation, and other resources for those impacted.