Police identify suspect, confirm 3 dead and 7 injured after Twin Falls mass shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls police have identified the suspect in Saturday's deadly mass shooting and confirmed that 3 people were killed and 7 others were injured.

WATCH | Police identify suspected shooter as 24-year-old Chad Williams—

Twin Falls mass shooting: Suspect identified, 3 dead

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the suspect, 24-year-old Chad Williams, is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hicks said investigators are confident Williams acted alone.

"At this time, we can confirm that the suspect, 24-year-old Chad Williams, is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Hicks said. "Based on the best information we have at this time, we are confident that Mr. Williams acted alone."

Of the 7 injured, 2 patients have been released, 3 are in stable condition, and 2 remain in critical condition. The names of the victims are not being released until their families can be notified.

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Hicks also addressed online rumors that multiple shooters were involved in the attack, clarifying that the additional gunfire came from an off-duty state trooper and a civilian who engaged the suspect.

"There have been multiple comments online about multiple shooters. We can confirm that there was an off-duty state trooper and a citizen who actively engaged the suspect by returning gunfire towards him," Hicks said. "We want to take a moment to commend the actions of the off-duty officer and this citizen and their heroic action to stop this incident."

Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson echoed that praise, though neither man has been officially identified.

"I want to extend my deepest thanks to the off-duty trooper and the good citizen that engaged the shooter. These people are true heroes in our community, and their actions averted the shooter and in no doubt saved many lives," Johnson said.

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FBI Salt Lake Field Agent in Charge Robert Bohls addressed the families of those killed.

"To the families who have lost a loved one: we extend our condolences that are deep and heartfelt," Bohls said. "There is no adequate words to for the loss so profound, and we are truly sorry."

Hicks said the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the FBI, and that new information will be released as it becomes available. I will continue to follow this story.

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