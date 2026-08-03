TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The sister of the woman who survived Saturday's shooting near the Twin Falls In-N-Out is speaking publicly for the first time, describing the phone call that changed her family forever after her sister was seriously wounded and her brother-in-law was killed.

The two victims are relatives of an Idaho News 6 employee. Because investigators have not officially released their identities, Idaho News 6 is not identifying the victims or their family member.

"We're devastated. It's a horrific violent act, and we can't get this person back," the victim's sister said.

WATCH: Victims' family recounts moments after Twin Falls shooting

'I've been shot': Sister recounts call after Twin Falls shooting

She said she was expecting to meet her sister and brother-in-law for lunch after the couple stopped to charge their Tesla near the Twin Falls Visitor Center. Just minutes after texting her sister, she received a phone call she said she will never forget.

"Three minutes later she called and she said, 'Oh my God, I've been shot,'" she recalled.

Her sister and brother-in-law were charging their Tesla at the same charging stations where another shooting victim, Terry Dudley, was also shot during the attack.

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She said she raced to the scene while following emergency vehicles, keeping her sister on the phone along the way. When she arrived, officers had blocked off the area because they did not yet know whether the suspect was still nearby.

"The police said, 'You can't go down there,' and I said, 'My sister's down there. She's been shot. Her husband's been shot,'" she said.

Her sister survived the shooting and was taken to the hospital. The family said she suffered a shattered collarbone, along with bone fragments and shrapnel injuries to her arm, and is expected to undergo additional surgeries.

Her brother-in-law died at the scene.

She said he was much more than a victim to their family.

"He was a rock in our family. They've been married 46 years," she said. "He was the model father and grandfather and husband."

She said the couple had known each other since they were teenagers, built a life together over nearly five decades of marriage, raised three children and helped raise their grandchildren.

"It was a horrible, horrible, horrible act of violence. We won't ever be the same. It's just sickening," she said.

Twin Falls police continue to investigate the shooting. As of Monday, investigators had not officially released the identities of the victims.