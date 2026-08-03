Family of Twin Falls shooting survivor urges public to stop spreading misinformation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As victims and their families begin sharing their stories following Saturday's mass shooting outside the Twin Falls In-N-Out, the family of one survivor is asking the public to be patient and avoid spreading unverified information online.

Terry Dudley, who helps manage North Star Taxi in Twin Falls, remains hospitalized after he was shot while charging one of the company's Tesla vehicles outside the restaurant.

His son, Michael Dudley, said his father was able to call for help before contacting a coworker and friend.

That coworker, James Palmer, reached out to family friend Lindsay, who was near the restaurant when gunfire erupted.

While first responders were helping victims near the restaurant, Lindsay said she searched the area around the Tesla charging stations, where she found Dudley and two other victims.

"Unfortunately Terry lost consciousness, and at the scene, the pavement was hot, the car was hot," Lindsay said. "We couldn't lay him down anywhere. The ambulance couldn't get to him because of the blockage, and a gentleman grabbed a car mat from somewhere and laid it under him."

According to Michael Dudley, his father was shot in the back and suffered multiple upper-body injuries. After initially being taken to a Twin Falls hospital, he was transferred to Boise for additional treatment.

"It was such a chaotic scene. There was so much going on," Lindsay said.

As Terry continues to recover, his family says they've also been dealing with false information circulating online.

Lindsay said she was shocked to see social media posts incorrectly reporting Terry had died. The family says they even found an online obituary that had been posted while Terry was still hospitalized.

"Social media ... it's been crazy to watch how social has twisted it," Lindsay said.

"It's overwhelming stress," she added. "Give it time. We'll get the information to you when we get it."

Michael Dudley echoed that message.

"People need to stop just believing whatever they see," he said.

The Twin Falls Police Department also urged the public Sunday to stop sharing misinformation about the investigation.

Police said social media posts incorrectly identifying a man named Amer Mandzic as the shooter are false. Investigators says Mandzic was not involved in the shooting and asked anyone who shared the claims to remove them.

Police warned that threats, harassment or intimidation directed at Mandzic or his family because of the false accusations could result in criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Palmer has created a GoFundMe campaign to help Terry and his family with medical expenses during his recovery.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victims killed or injured in Saturday's shooting. Terry Dudley is among the surviving victims whose identity has been confirmed by his family.

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