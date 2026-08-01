Law enforcement searching for shooting suspect near In-N-Out in Twin Falls

KMVT News is aware of multiple social media posts that show alleged video and pictures of a shooting suspect at the In-n-Out. We are still awaiting confirmation from law enforcement regarding any information on shooters and victims. In an effort of clarity and transparency, we will not share any of this until it is cleared by proper authorities investigating this incident. We are in contact with law enforcement and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available on air and online.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls police confirm they are responding to an active shooter situation in the area of In-N-Out along Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls.

Rock Creek Fire Chief Aaron Zent told a KMVT reporter on scene that law enforcement is searching the hotel that’s overlooking the visitor center for the shooter.

As of 3:30 p.m., the Perrine Bridge is shut down, along with roads in the area. Police are asking people to stay away from the area.

The parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods is getting cleared out, according to our reporter on scene. Businesses in the parking lot are on lockdown.

According to our reporter, there are officers from Twin Falls, Buhl, Jerome Police Department, and Idaho State Police at the scene.

The Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics are also present.

This is a developing story. KMVT will provide more details as more information comes in.

This article was originally published by KMVT.