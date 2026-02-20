West Ada redraws school boundaries as Star gets a new elementary school

STAR, Idaho — West Ada is redrawing its school boundaries, and Star is the first neighborhood to see the impact as the district prepares for significant changes that could affect families throughout the area.

Independence Elementary will open this fall in Star, prompting the West Ada School District to update existing boundaries for elementary, middle, and high school students.

"We're very excited just because the community has grown so much and we need it," said Gianna Caniglio, a Star neighbor who is both a parent and teacher in the community.

Caniglio has three children — a 6th grader at Star Middle School, a 4th grader, and a 2nd grader who attend at Star Elementary School. She says recent growth within West Ada makes a new elementary school necessary to serve the expanding population.

"We know the class sizes are huge, but they're doing what they can to make it work this year," Caniglio said.

"We've adjusted some of the boundaries in the North to accommodate Independence opening and to relieve the overcrowding at Pleasant View Elementary," said Miranda Carson, West Ada's director of transportation and planning. "We've built the school at a little higher capacity so it can absorb more growth as we continue to see it."

The boundary adjustment process involved extensive community input over several months. After six public hearings and two surveys, a parent-led committee helped the district develop its plan using data on current enrollment, new housing developments, and projections for future students.

"I was really impressed with the quality of people and parents in our community that showed up and really helped formulate those decisions," Carson added.

One key priority that emerged from community feedback was keeping Star students in Star schools.

"We heard from the Star community that they wanted to see Star students going to Star schools rather than having to be bused to other cities," Carson said. "For the most part, we've been able to really keep that line at Highway 16."

The district has built in some flexibility for families affected by the boundary changes. Students in their final year of elementary, middle, or high school can stay at their current school if they choose.

However, families with multiple children may face difficult decisions, as siblings may have to choose between moving together to the new boundary school or applying for open enrollment to stay at their current school.

"We know moving these kids around, they're not just dots on a map, these are real parents and real kids, real families impacted," Carson said.

While Caniglio is excited about the new school, she acknowledges the complex emotions that come with boundary changes.

"We know that we need it, but it's dividing our community. Our friends are being divided, the community is being divided, so that's sad, but we know what needs to happen," Caniglio said.

Her children have mixed feelings about the transition.

"They built so many great friends and their community is there, so they are sad to leave, but they are really excited about the new adventure ahead," Caniglio said.

The boundary changes also affect secondary schools, with Star students eventually splitting between Eagle High School and Owyhee High School. The prospect of high school division is particularly concerning for parents.

"Yes, it's so sad. We want Star High School. All the parents want Star High School," Caniglio said. "It's just unfortunate that that's what has to happen."

Despite the challenges, Caniglio remains hopeful about maintaining community connections.

"It is sad to see them divide, but hopefully we can still find community events to keep everybody together," said Caniglio while admitting, "With growth, we need it to happen."

As a teacher, Caniglio has watched Independence Elementary's construction progress with interest.

"I've been seeing the build, and it's been really exciting just to kind of look over and watch [the] build," Caniglio said.

Star is the first community to experience these boundary changes, but it won't be the last. District leaders say more areas are under review this spring, which could lead to changes for neighbors in Meridian and southern Ada County.

