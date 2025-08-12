New Star elementary school name announced: "Independence"

STAR, Idaho — On August 11, the West Ada School District board voted and passed on the name for the new Star Elementary School: "Independence".

he motion to approve was given by Trustee David Binetti, and it was seconded by Trustee Lucas Baclayon. All board members approved the proposal for the new name.

"I think it's a great, strong name, during our country's 250th anniversary," said Dr. David Reinhart, Chiefs Operations Officer.

"Regardless of politics, regardless of anything... it's something we all believe in is, that it's good to be a part of our country, and it's something we want to instill in our students."

Prior to this proposal meeting, the district naming committee asked the public to give their opinions on the new school name.

"We thought we'd ask the community for input, and we did that," added David Reinhart, on the process of choosing a new name.

"We asked them twice. Once with three names, and then we dropped a name and asked them between 'Independence' and 'Beacon Light', and there was a strong support for 'Independence'."

With the groundbreaking of this new school just last month, the district's plan is to welcome its first students in the fall of 2026.

The new school, which will accommodate 700 students when completed, represents a significant expansion of educational resources in the growing Star community.