STAR, Idaho — Detective Alan Takeuchi has been serving as Star Middle School's school resource officer (SRO) since 2023, bringing more than two decades of police experience into the hallways.

Last month, the City of Star added a second SRO, Detective Justin Prather, who covers Star Elementary and will also cover Independence Elementary once it opens in fall 2026.

"Our youth is our future, so protecting this and being a part of it is key to what we do in law enforcement," said Alan Takeuchi, Star Middle School SRO.

Star adds second school resource officer to boost school safety

Takeuchi, who works for the Ada County Sheriff's Office as a detective, has been assigned full-time to Star Middle School since 2023, working 40 hours a week from his office in the building.

"I've done a lot of different jobs in my career, and school resource officer was always one that really interested me, so when this opening came up here, it was very appealing to apply for it and transfer over to it from patrol," Takeuchi said.

The addition of a second officer allows for better coverage across the district.

"That really gives us the ability to divvy up the workload and give Star the best service that we possibly can, and not just Star, but the school district as well," Takeuchi added.

Takeuchi starts most mornings greeting students at the front entrance, making his presence known while building connections one interaction at a time.

"I always park my patrol car here because being a presence is a big part of what we do to let everybody know that there's a school resource officer assigned to this school, but our job is so much more than just safety. We also interact with kids. We build relationships, and it just doesn't stop there with the kids; it's with their families and getting them connected with resources if needed," Takeuchi explained.

"I just know a ton of kids that greet him every single day, and he always comes out during lunch, throws the football sometimes. He's just a very warm heart," said Calvin Hessing, a Star Middle School 8th grader.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 SRO Takeuchi poses for his first day of school as Star Middle's SRO.

For Takeuchi, safety isn't just about responding to emergencies — it's about prevention through education and relationship building. His duties include classroom lessons on various topics, including internet safety, dating safety, substance abuse, alcohol and fentanyl education, and career exploration in law enforcement.

The educational component helps students see officers in a different light.

"It shows us in a different light that we're not just police officers. We can take on a role as a public safety educator as well," said Takeuchi. "And I think that gives the kids information to make better educated decisions, as well as when they see something that they know is wrong or a safety issue, they have somebody to come to."

Takeuchi has watched his first group of students grow from sixth graders to eighth graders, building lasting relationships along the way.

He recommended Calvin Hessing for the Sources of Strength program, which helps new students feel welcome through inclusive activities.

"Calvin's a good kid. He was one that I recommended for our program, that's called Sources of Strength. Calvin was a 6th grader when I first started, and just moving on up with them, seeing them get bigger and taller and more mature, it's a cool thing to see," Takeuchi said.

Hessing, who met Takeuchi when he was in sixth grade, says the officer's impact goes beyond safety plans and badges.

"He's had an amazing impact on me and other students. And I know if we ever had an issue at Star, he would take care of it immediately," Hessing said.

This week, the West Ada School District is honoring Takeuchi and other SROs during SRO Appreciation Week, with National SRO Appreciation Day coming up on Feb 15.

Takeuchi's position is contracted through West Ada, while Detective Prather's position is funded through the city of Star.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 SRO Alan Takeuchi greets Star Middle School student at the front door.

"Detective Prather will cover the elementaries, so he'll separate his time between Star Elementary and then Independence Elementary," Takeuchi said.

The community support has been crucial to the program's success.

"Star, in general, is a great place. We have a lot of support from the people. We have a lot of support from the administrators, same thing here at Star Middle School. We have a lot of support for our police department within the administrations and our teachers," Takeuchi said.

Takeuchi views his role as an investment in the community's future, focusing on prevention and positive influence.

"If we can change just one or two kids into making better choices before they become adults, that saves so many more potential victims or potential property loss down the road, so it is a key piece of the law enforcement puzzle," Takeuchi said.

