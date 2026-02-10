West Ada Board adopts new attendance boundaries to fix enrollment imbalances

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Monday, the West Ada School District (WASD) Board of Trustees approved new attendance boundaries with the hopes of righting enrollment imbalances at school campuses throughout the district.

The new attendance boundaries were unanimously approved by the WASD Board.

A news release from the district states that the process to draw a new map began in Sep. 2025, when a "parent-and patron-led committee" began working to remedy over-enrollment at some campuses in the district. WASD also surveyed the population and held multiple town halls to solicit feedback on the changes.

All students entering the final grade at their respective school will be exempt from the boundary changes and will not be forced to switch schools in their final year of elementary, middle, or high school.

NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BOUNDARY:

West Ada Schools

NEW MIDDLE SCHOOL BOUNDARY:

West Ada School District

NEW HIGH SCHOOL BOUNDARY:

West Ada School District

Schools Impacted:

• Elementary: Eagle, Hunter, Meridian, Pleasant View, Ponderosa, Star, and Willow Creek

• Middle: Sawtooth and Star (Lowell Scott and Eagle have been adjusted at Joplin Road)

• High: Eagle and Owyhee

