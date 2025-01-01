Ellie Sullivan is originally from Tri-Cities WA and has been living in the Boise area for four years now. She joined Idaho News 6 in June 2025 and is currently working as a Digital Content Producer. Her appreciation for broadcasting started in high school, where she anchored on and directed the Falcon News Report. This experience led to her being able to attend national journalism conventions and meet and interview members of congress. Additionally, she was the recipient of the 2021 Lu Flannery Outstanding Journalist of the Year Award.

She chose to attend Boise State and graduated in May 2025 with a degree in Integrated Media & Strategic Communications with a certificate in Sport Information & Culture. Throughout her college career, she worked as Director and Producer of Boise State BTV, under the University Television Productions Program. She oversaw the live production process of BTV's weekly show, Live and On Demand.

Outside of the broadcasting world, she works as a dance instructor at Backstage Dance Studio, teaching hip hop to students of all ages.