Groundbreaking of new Star school will help keep neighborhood students in their community

STAR, Idaho — Star is celebrating a milestone for local education as officials broke ground on a new elementary school that will help address overcrowding and bring students back to their hometown.

The new school, which will accommodate 700 students when completed, represents a significant expansion of educational resources in the growing Star community.

"It's been incredible. It's been one of those things where the funding was provided by the state," said Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick.

The project addresses a pressing need in Star, where existing schools have reached capacity and many local children have been sent to neighboring communities for their education.

"We've sent a good number of Star students to Eagle, so we will be bringing those students back into the community of Star," said David Reinhart, Chief Operating Officer for West Ada School District.

Once the new facility is complete, Star will have the capacity to host approximately 1,400 elementary school students, nearly doubling the current capacity.

Speaker of the House, Mike Moyle, emphasized the impact this will have on local families.

"It's going to be great for Star because remember, a lot of the Star Elementary now is full. I mean, they're shipping students that live in Star south, and so this will be great," Moyle said.



West Ada School District Superintendent Derek Bub expressed gratitude for the project moving forward.

"We're extremely thankful we're able to do this," Bub said.

City planners have addressed potential traffic concerns by requiring a northern entrance and exit for parents, which will help maintain traffic flow on Pollard Lane. Mayor Chadwick noted that collaboration with the Ada County Highway District will help prevent road congestion in nearby neighborhoods.

The school's name is still being finalized, with "Beacon Light" and "Independence" as the two finalists. The West Ada District Board will make the final decision after thousands of community members participated in the voting process.

"There's a huge benefit to being able to educate kids and allowing them to not only get their education but be a part of a community here," Bub said.

Despite windy conditions at the groundbreaking ceremony, community spirits remained high as residents looked forward to what the new school will bring to Star.

"It will help unite the community… It's going to be good for Star. It will be good for Star," Moyle said.

If construction proceeds as planned, the new elementary school will welcome its first students in fall 2026.