West Ada asks for input from Star community on naming new elementary school

STAR, Idaho — The West Ada School District is inviting the Star community to participate in naming a new elementary school, which was approved by the school board in March to address the rising student population.

Star community members were sent direct correspondence on how to vote for the elementary school name. The naming survey closes Wednesday, June 25.

The district's Naming Committee has narrowed down the following options for community consideration: Beacon Light Elementary, Foothill Elementary, and Independence Elementary.

The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for the new school, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, at 2211 N. Pollard Ln., across from Star Middle School.