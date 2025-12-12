Boise State-Washington LA Bowl rivalry traces back to Coach Pete's departure

BOISE, Idaho — The upcoming LA Bowl matchup between Boise State and the University of Washington carries extra weight for Bronco fans, and it all stems from one man: Chris Petersen.

Washington stole Petersen away from the Broncos in 2013. The fact that Coach Pete left was probably inevitable, but whoever lured him away would always be a marked team for the Bronco faithful.

Boise State knew it had something special when Petersen led his team to victory over Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl in 2007, his first year. From there, he led the Broncos to a 92-12 record before leaving to revitalize a weakened Husky team.

"Boise State fans were a bit disgruntled that he left, but it just made the competition a bit higher," said Beef Tracy, co-manager of Parilla Grill.

"Just in the last 10 years, it's cooked up to be a big rivalry."

After several Pac-12 titles and a playoff appearance, Petersen quit the Huskies. But even today, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson consults him regularly.

"Yeah, absolutely. I mean, he texted me after the championship game, you know, just so proud," Danielson said.

Danielson said Petersen won't talk strategy against the Huskies and just gives advice on how to manage the Broncos. But Danielson said he can't help poking the bear.

"But you better believe I mess with him a bit about U Dub."

At Parilla Grill, they're gearing up for a big weekend.

"You know, we get pretty busy for BSU games and for this one I think we'll be pretty packed," Tracy said.

The Broncos have played the Huskies only twice in the past 5 years, losing both times badly. So the Broncos have their work cut out for them to break that streak.

But at least now, they don't have to contend with Petersen calling the plays on the other side.

