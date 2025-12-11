Boise State seniors reflect on their college careers ahead of LA Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — As Boise State football looks to win its first bowl game since 2017, senior players and members of the Blue Thunder Marching Band are reflecting on the end of their collegiate journeys and preparing for Saturday’s matchup at SoFi Stadium.

WATCH | Boise State seniors reflect on their careers ahead of LA Bowl

Boise State seniors reflect on their careers ahead of LA Bowl

“We’re definitely excited, one last ride as a team. We’re trying to take advantage of the moment,” said senior wide receiver Chase Penry.

With the team closing out its final season in the Mountain West, Penry said he’s eager to take the field in Los Angeles.

“Pregame is cool, you take in the moment, but once the ball gets put down, you don’t really notice anything except your job,” he said. “It’s a chance to play the best competition, step outside the conference and show what you’ve got.”

On defense, senior tackle Braxton Fely said he’s taking in every part of the week leading up to facing the Washington Huskies.

“It could be my last game in college, it could be my last game ever,” Fely said. “So I’m just enjoying it with the guys and hopefully we can go out and dominate. [Washington offense is] big and they work really well together, lateral and quick. I just have to use my leverage and play the best I can.”

The Blue Thunder Marching Band is also preparing for its final performance of the season. Lead Drum Major Kimberly Enriquez said traveling to support the team is one of the band’s most memorable traditions.

“I love seeing the way Boise State fans come together in a place so far from home,” she said. “That’s always what I look forward to when we travel."

For Enriquez, Saturday’s performance marks a meaningful close to her college career.

“It has meant a lot to me,” she said. “This year I’ve really focused on being present, and it’s hitting me that everything is coming to an end. It’s the small, mundane things, the game-day performances, the rehearsals on the Blue, that I’m going to miss the most.”

Kickoff for the LA Bowl is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, and the game will air on ABC, Idaho News 6.