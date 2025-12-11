Boise State to tackle unique challenges in quick turnaround for LA Bowl

The Bucked Up LA Bowl, hosted by Gronk, marks the first bowl game of the year, creating unprecedented challenges for Boise State and its devoted fanbase.

Winning the Mountain West Conference to secure their spot in the bowl game was only half the battle for the three-time consecutive champions. The compressed timeline between bowl selection and kickoff has created logistical nightmares that extend far beyond the football field.

See how players and fans are coping with a quick bowl game turnaround

Broncos and Fans face short timeline to LA Bowl

"They were super excited about us finishing the season this way and getting to go off to a good bowl game," said Sean Harmon with Harmon Travel, who has been organizing fan travel packages for decades.

Harmon, who sometimes charters entire planes for Bronco faithful, found himself unable to accommodate the usual demand this year due to the abbreviated schedule.

"This is about the shortest timeframe we can get— between Selection Sunday and the actual bowl game," Harmon said.

The rapid turnaround presents challenges for the team as well, particularly with players still recovering from the championship game. However, Broncos Head Coach Spencer Danielson sees advantages in maintaining their competitive rhythm.

"Obviously, we're gonna have some guys banged up from the championship game," said Danielson. "Next man up, carry the flag, but it is, I think, the first bowl game in the country, which is awesome. It has its pros and cons just like anything, but [we're] fired up for the opportunity," Danielson said.

The coach emphasized how the team immediately shifted focus after Sunday's bowl selection announcement.

"The second it got announced on Sunday, we flipped the script, and we were focused on Washington, and we've been really in game week mode. So it's, it's really less of a bowl game than it is just really the 14th game of our season. It's the last one," Danielson added.

The team plans to arrive on Thursday with minimal time for sightseeing or extensive practice before game time.

