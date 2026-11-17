SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Four students involved in the controversial private Snapchat group chat involving Timberline High School students are suing five Boise School District officials in federal court, claiming their constitutional rights were violated during the disciplinary process.

The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 6, and the students are identified as John Doe #1 through John Doe #4. Three are 18, while the fourth is a minor represented by his guardian.

The lawsuit names Superintendent Wendy Johnson, Deputy Superintendent Nick Smith, Timberline Principal Chad Wright and district area directors Shelley Bonds and Jason Hutchinson. They are being sued in their individual capacities.

The case stems from private Snapchat messages that became public in October. The messages included vulgar and violent language about a female student. Their release led to a police investigation, a petition signed by thousands, a student walkout and changes to Timberline's Homecoming events.

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The students acknowledge taking part in the group chat and do not deny that some of their language was offensive. However, they argue the messages were taken out of context, were never intended to reach the female student and were not genuine threats of violence.

According to the complaint, all four students received suspensions totaling 17 school days. The lawsuit alleges they were not given a meaningful opportunity to defend themselves before those suspensions were imposed.

The district later completed threat assessments that classified all four students' threat levels as"Transient," the second-lowest of four levels, according to the lawsuit.

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School officials then recommended removing the students from Timberline and placing them in other educational programs. Three eventually received orders placing them in Boise Online School. One was placed there through the end of the school year, while two were placed there through the end of the first semester.

The fourth student accepted the district's offer for temporary in-home tutoring and agreed not to return to Timberline while waiting for his placement hearing. The lawsuit says his Nov. 3 hearing was then canceled by the district and had not been rescheduled when the lawsuit was filed.

The complaint raises several constitutional claims. The students allege they were denied due process and argue the district violated their First Amendment rights by punishing them for private, off-campus speech.

The students are asking the court to end any ongoing punishment they say was unfair, allow them to return to their schools when appropriate and remove related discipline from their records. They are also seeking monetary damages, attorneys’ fees and a jury trial.

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