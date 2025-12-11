Eckert Road Bridge is getting an upgrade, ACHD seeks public input

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) unveiled a new design for the Eckert Road Bridge near Barber Park. They’re asking the community to weigh in.

The proposed updates come months after crews first spotted structural damage on the bridge, located near a popular launch point for Boise River tubers.

ACHD opens design survey for Eckert Rd. Bridge

Idaho News 6 was on the scene at a January conference when ACHD officials announced a five-week emergency closure due to widespread structural decay. The bridge later reopened in March , but ACHD said it was clear a full replacement would be necessary.

“We are now coming back and putting in a brand new bridge. The second project is the roundabout that's going on at Boise Avenue and Eckert Road,” said Stephanie Tanis, Senior Project Manager at ACHD.

ACHD is now asking neighbors to use their survey to provide feedback on design elements such as wall textures and railings to help shape the look and feel of the new concrete bridge.

“The old bridge was wood piers, so the concrete is going to last a lot longer,” Tanis said.

A new pedestrian tunnel will also be added for people accessing the area from the Greenbelt.

“We are widening the road and providing a sixteen-foot multi-use path for bicyclists, pedestrians, and tubers to be able to cross safely,” Tanis said.

For longtime Southeast Boise resident Randy Pietz, the improvements are overdue.

“Especially with the growth of Micron, traffic has become not a nuisance, but certainly busier than it used to be,” Pietz said. “So to accommodate everybody, this project to me looks terrific.”

He believes the planned roundabout will also help ease congestion, particularly during school rush hours.

“The roundabout is the perfect solution," Pietz said. "If ever there was a place that said build me a roundabout, Boise and Eckhart and Amity Roads is the one.”

Construction is expected to begin in October 2026. Drivers are encouraged to be patient and prepare for closures and detours.

“I like the fact that they're gonna do it all at once. That'll be great. Just close it, put detours in, and build a bridge,” Pietz said.

Click here for the survey link.

