ACHD unanimously approves measure for emergency closure of Eckert Road Bridge in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — ACHD held a special Commission meeting to discuss the Eckert Road Bridge in Boise. The committee was informed on Friday of moderate to severe decay in 22 of the bridge's 48 pillars, impacting the bridge's load capacity.

"If we're closing this, I think we need to treat it with the same kind of urgency that we did the Cloverdale Bridge," said Commissioner Kent Goldthorpe. "Any money that we have projected to begin another project somewhere else that we're not already undergoing, if we have to stop that and defer them and move money around to get this done, that needs to happen immediately."

The decision was unanimous to immediately close the bridge for the time being to ensure public safety. "I just want to commend our staff for getting us together so quickly and responding as effectively and efficiently as possible," said Commissioner Alexis Pickering.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update here as more information becomes available.