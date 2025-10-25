Redesigned Southeast Boise pathway honors 6-year-old killed in Highway 21 bike accident

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A new, safer pathway along Highway 21 in Southeast Boise now stands as a tribute to 6-year-old James Chaffin, who died in a bike accident at that location on April 15, 2024.

The redesigned walkway, completed this month, features expanded green space that separates pedestrians and cyclists from the busy 45-mile-per-hour road. City leaders partnered with the Chaffin family following the tragic accident to create the improved infrastructure.

"I'm just glad that everybody can have their family together," said Tamara Chaffin, James's mother, as families walked past on the newly opened pathway.

The accident occurred when Tamara and James were riding bikes along the original sidewalk that ran directly adjacent to Highway 21/ Gowen Road. The family had been forced to use this route because their usual path on an access road had been closed.

"James's handlebars just moved for a moment, and instead of stopping, he pedaled through that small movement and ended up in the street," Tamara Chaffin said.

Following the crash, Boise city leaders reached out to the Chaffin family to collaborate on a safer, permanent solution.

Boise City Councilman Jordan Morales said the loss affected him personally.

"Our kids knew each other, this impact was pretty deep," Morales said. "We have the opportunity to prioritize safety and prioritize our kids or folks of any generation, and when we have the ability to do impactful projects like this, those will stand the test of time."

Construction on the new pathway began in September with support from the Idaho Transportation Department and nearby property owners. The redesigned route now includes substantial green space as a buffer between the sidewalk and the busy road.

"And if we had ridden on this sidewalk, he would have been fine, he would have just been in the grass," Tamara Chaffin said.

For the Chaffin family, the completion of the pathway brings mixed emotions.

"What we see behind us is awesome. It's beautiful and we should have more places like this, and I think we do," said Phillip Chaffin, James's father. "It doesn't bring our boy back, obviously."

