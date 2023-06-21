Executive Director of Boise Bicycle Project, Jimmy Hallyburton, retires from BBP

BOISE, Idaho — Jimmy Hallyburton, the Executive Director of the Boise Bicycle Project, will be stepping down from the non-profit he founded in the Fall.

Hallyburton helped create the organization back in 2007, as a way to connect people to bikes in an accessible way. BBP, which is now located on Lusk St. near Ann Morrison Park, refurbishes old bikes and bike parts, selling them for a discounted price.

The project also helps get bikes to children through multiple programs. The holiday bike giveaway is one of the organization's biggest donation days, giving away hundreds of bikes each year.

Related | Boise Bicycle Holiday Drive

It has also pioneered the goathead festival, trying to make Boise's trails better to ride on.

Related | Boise biking community comes together for the Goathead Festival

Hallyburton says the project would not have been as successful if it wasn't for the people who worked there and the entire Boise community.

“When we grow, we grow together," Hallyburton said. "We become stronger because we recognize that everybody has strengths that they can add to the table and that when we leverage those strengths that’s how we actually create change.”

Hallyburton remains on the Boise City Council serving as the Pro Tem.

