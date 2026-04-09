NORTH END — In Boise’s North End, streets known for walking, biking and family life are seeing changes months after a deadly accident prompted new safety measures.

Following the death of a young girl last fall, speed limits across the neighborhood were lowered to 20 miles per hour, alongside increased police patrols aimed at reducing dangerous driving.

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WATCH: Residents share what’s changed months after traffic changes

North End traffic changes appear to slow drivers, residents and police say

Boise Police say those efforts are beginning to show results.

“Our efforts worked. We had increased enforcement. We had a lot more contacts down there. We increased the number of tickets that were written down there," Officer Kyle Wills with Boise Police said, "And as a result, we've seen the crashes in that area decrease."

Officers increased their presence in the area, focusing on a range of violations – from speeding to unsafe parking and failure to yield, intending to change driver behavior.

Police say as enforcement ramped up, violations began to decline.

“Our goal is to make the roads more safe… we wanna keep families whole and get them home at night,” Officer Wills said.

For people who live in the North End, the impact is noticeable.

Kaitlin Hegner, a North End resident and mother who walks the neighborhood daily, said traffic appears to be slowing down.

“The traffic seems like it is slowed down… we definitely have more of like a police presence… and I would like to think that people are definitely taking it seriously,” Hegner said.

She said that added enforcement has helped her feel more at ease.

“Not being so worried that someone's going to go flying by down the street feels good,” she said.

Other residents say the experience can vary depending on the street.

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Taylor, who lives in the area, said she has seen drivers slow down during busy times, especially near schools.

“I have noticed more people slowing down… especially going by the middle school… people are watching for kids to cross,” she said.

Still, she said some areas remain a concern.

“I do feel like… people are still pretty intense on Harrison… and I think that’s probably who I’m seeing the most of continue to speed… high schoolers,” Taylor added.

Police say the mix of vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, particularly around schools, is a key reason for the focus on the North End.

They say the strategy could expand to other neighborhoods as part of a broader effort to reduce crashes across Boise.

Police emphasized that enforcement is only part of the solution and said community awareness and responsible driving remain critical to improving safety.