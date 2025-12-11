Boise North End speed limits to drop following 8-year-old's tragic death

BOISE, Idaho — The speed limit on Harrison Boulevard will drop following the tragic death of 8-year-old Mora Gerety last month, which prompted renewed calls from North End residents for safer neighborhood streets.

Mora was hit and killed while crossing Harrison Boulevard on November 11. Her death has shaken the community and intensified long-standing concerns about vehicle speeds, visibility, and pedestrian safety in the historic Boise neighborhood.

Neighbors continue to show love and support for Mora Gerety.

At a community meeting Wednesday night at the Cathedral of the Rockies, North End Neighborhood Association (NENA) president Donna Llewellyn opened by acknowledging the grief still felt across the neighborhood.

"As you're all well aware, our community suffered a tragedy last month. This, unfortunately, was not an isolated incident," Llewellyn said before asking for a moment of silence.

She told the crowd the meeting was only the beginning of a greater effort.

"We know that some of you are here wanting to hear. We also know that some of you are attending, wanting to be heard," Llewellyn said. “We're not going to solve the issues at this meeting. This is a start. It cannot be a one-and-done event.”

Llewellyn presented findings from a neighborhood street-safety survey released over Thanksgiving week. The survey received 462 responses, which she said demonstrates how seriously residents take traffic safety.

Speeding ranked as the top issue, with 85% of respondents calling it “very serious.” Parked cars blocking sightlines near intersections, distracted driving, and aggressive driving also ranked among the highest concerns.

Autumn Street, NENA’s vice president, said the meeting was designed to bring neighbors, local officials, and transportation leaders together in one room to begin shaping a long-term plan for safer streets.

“Tonight is really an opportunity for the neighbors in the North End and other stakeholders to keep our streets safe,” Street said. “We really have all the players here for what we hope will be the first of multiple conversations.”

Street said recent tragedies involving children walking to or from school have intensified residents’ urgency.

“After the most recent accident, it really lit a fire under neighbors who were looking for a venue to have these conversations and bring about meaningful change,” she said. “I hope this movement starts in the North End, but expands to other neighborhoods in Boise. All the kids in Boise deserve to be safe.”

Ahead of the meeting, NENA created a street-safety survey that nearly 500 residents completed in a single week. Street said the survey helped shape Wednesday’s discussion and provided city leaders with a clearer picture of what neighbors experience daily.

“We’ve shared that information with ACHD, the city of Boise, and Boise Police,” she said. “My understanding is they’ve already taken some action and have more planned.”

Street encouraged residents to join NENA’s Safe Streets Committee, which she said is now more active than ever.

“It’s an active committee, and now it’s received some additional inspiration to further that work with more urgency than in the past,” Street said. Anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in the North End can join through northendboise.org.

Street said the committee will meet again soon—likely later this month or in early January—to outline next steps based on feedback gathered at Wednesday’s meeting.

“People are engaged and wanting to see this change now,” she said. “They’re tired of waiting—and we don’t want to lose anyone else before we see that change.”

Ada County Highway District Director Ryan Head told residents the agency is committed to working with the neighborhood to implement safety improvements quickly.

"We… want to work together with our community because we are your neighbors and we live here with you," Head said.

He also offered condolences to the Gerety family, sharing that he has a daughter close to Mora’s age.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

“I have a nine-year-old little girl. My heart broke for this family and for this community,” he said.

Head outlined ACHD’s existing safety framework, including its Safety Engineering department and Rapid Project Implementation team, designed to deliver projects in under one year. He said the North End will be the next focus of that accelerated approach.

Beginning in January, ACHD will implement what it calls a “neighborhood slow zone.”

“We will be lowering all speed limits within the North End neighborhood to 20 MPH,” Head said. “There will be signs placed at all the entrances. Our goal is to have this done before students go back to school in January.”

In addition to the speed limit change, ACHD will install pedestrian safety flags at every marked crossing on Harrison Boulevard. The new tools will operate as a pilot program that may later expand to other parts of the county.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean became emotional as she addressed the room. McLean, who lives near Harrison Boulevard, said Mora’s death hit close to home.

"She could have been my kid," McLean said.

She added that Boise Police have already increased traffic enforcement by 34–38% in the area and will continue supporting additional safety measures as they roll out.

After the presentations, neighbors broke into small groups facilitated by professional mediators to discuss potential safety upgrades. Ideas ranged from painting curbs and crosswalks to installing cameras, improving street lighting, altering school-zone signage, and making changes to neighborhood traffic flow.

Parents in attendance said they want changes to prioritize children walking and biking to school.

"I want our kids to feel safe and get to walk all the places they want to go," one mother said. "Let's be so nice. Let's slow down. Let's make them the priority."