'We are just right in the line of the smoke': Experts weigh in on air quality conditions

TREASURE VALLEY — Wildfire smoke continues to blanket the Treasure Valley, creating some of the worst air quality conditions in the country and disrupting events across the Boise area.

Hazy skies and unhealthy air have lingered for days as smoke from active wildfires in Oregon drifts into Idaho. Experts say the state’s location and current weather pattern are keeping the smoke trapped across the region.

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“It’s difficult just with the activity of the fires, how many fires there are and where they are located,” said Michael Toole with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. “We are just right in the line of the smoke.”

Air quality levels have reached unhealthy ranges, impacting not only sensitive groups but healthy adults as well.

“Unfortunately, with the levels we are seeing it really can impact everybody, even healthy adults,” Toole said.

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The smoky conditions have already forced several organizations to adjust plans. Downtown Boise’s "Alive After 5" concert series moved its final performance from Grove Plaza indoors to Shrine Social Club after air quality concerns.

“We have an inclement weather plan that we follow,” said Lauren Hamilton with the Downtown Boise Association. “It includes things like heat index and air quality index, and so we have a number. Once we hit that number for a pretty consistent day and it looks like it’s not going to get better, we make that call. So, we made that call on Monday to move inside.”

Despite the venue change, the event still went on with live performances indoors.

Other events have not been as fortunate. The Challenged Athletes Foundation canceled its upcoming Adaptive Water Sports Weekend because of the smoky conditions. Organizers for Bogus Basin’s summer mountain bike community race series say races are still scheduled for this week, but conditions are being monitored closely and cancellations remain possible if air quality worsens.

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As for when relief may arrive, experts say there is no immediate end in sight.

“Multiple variables [would need to change] — fire activity, smoke production and weather — to really show some improvements in the area,” Toole said.

Current weather patterns are preventing smoke from clearing out, and with wildfires still actively burning, forecasters say smoky skies could remain in the Treasure Valley for the foreseeable future.

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