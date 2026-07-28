BOISE, Idaho — Poor air quality across the Treasure Valley is affecting events, concerts and summer camps throughout the Boise area as doctors warn of impacts from prolonged exposure.

“If you’ve lived in Boise a long time, you’ll know that smoky days are not uncommon,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle.

WATCH | See how Boise is adjusting programming and hear from a Pediatrician about the impacts of smoke on kids—

Poor air quality disrupts outdoor activities for kids across the Treasure Valley

Arkle explained unhealthy air conditions are forcing the department to adjust summer programming indoors.

“Our play camps at the parks, all of that programming goes indoors. Our camps up at the Foothills Learning Center, at the Boise Urban Garden School — any element of outdoor experiences when the air is unhealthy is severely limited or completely removed, in the hope of keeping our kiddos safe,” Arkle said.

She said the city evaluates conditions daily and monitors changes in the Air Quality Index throughout the day before making decisions about programming and facilities.

When the Air Quality Index rises above 200, some outdoor facilities such as pools are closed to protect children and staff. Parks and golf courses remain open but neighbors are encouraged to limit their exposure.

Dr. Steve Smith, a longtime Treasure Valley pediatrician, said children are particularly impacted by poor air quality.

“They are at higher risk of having complications of air quality like this,” Smith said. “Children breathe at a faster rate than adults and so they tend to take in more of the air particulates than adults."

He said prolonged exposure to poor air quality can have a notable impact.

“Anything involving your airways is a risk, so upper airway — meaning neck and above — secretions from your nose, sneezing, sore throat, dry throat, congestion, and then lower airways so wheezing, coughing rattles in your lungs,” Smith said.

Smith recommends limiting strenuous outdoor activity, wearing a mask outside, staying indoors when possible and using air conditioning and air purifiers to reduce exposure.

“We are buying ourselves more time, more healthy days by sacrificing the things we want to do right now and protecting our lungs,” Smith said.

You can find the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality's air quality map here.

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