Gov. Little declares fire emergency, deploys Idaho National Guard to Big Grass Fire

IDAHO — Shortly after a group of Idaho lawmakers urged the governors of Idaho and Oregon to consider deploying National Guard resources to the Big Grass Fire, Gov. Brad Little announced that he has declared a disaster emergency and authorized the Idaho National Guard to assist with firefighting efforts.

Little signed the declaration on Tuesday to support ongoing wildfire suppression efforts as extreme fire conditions continue to threaten communities, firefighters and natural resources across Idaho.

The declaration authorizes additional state resources to support firefighting efforts on the Big Grass Fire in Owyhee County, along with wildfire monitoring, response and recovery efforts for the now-contained Turner Fire in Boundary County. It applies to lands under the protection and jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Lands forest protective districts and timber protective associations.

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In addition to the disaster declaration, Little authorized the deployment of Idaho National Guard personnel and equipment to assist with firefighting operations on the Big Grass Fire.

The announcement comes after seven Democratic Idaho lawmakers sent a letter Wednesday urging Little and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek to consider deploying National Guard resources to help battle the fire.

The lawmakers said the fire had burned hundreds of thousands of acres, damaged rangeland and private property, displaced wildlife and continued to threaten the historic community of Silver City. They argued additional state resources were needed as volunteer firefighters and out-of-state crews continued to respond.

"Idaho's brave firefighters are working around the clock to protect lives, homes, and communities under extremely challenging conditions," Little said in a statement. "My declaration taps into additional state resources and enables us to deploy the Idaho National Guard to support firefighting efforts and protect Idahoans."

Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, adjutant general of Idaho, said the Idaho National Guard is prepared to provide personnel and equipment to strengthen the state's wildfire response.

The governor's proclamation cites unusually hot, dry weather, severe drought, dry lightning and human-caused ignitions as factors creating extreme wildfire conditions across much of Idaho. It also notes forecasts indicate those conditions are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

READ THE LEGISLATORS' FULL LETTER TO THE GOVERNORS BELOW: