Status Conference reset, once again, for Fruitland woman charged in the disappearance of Michael Vaughan

BOISE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the Fruitland woman charged in connection to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in the state hospital pending continued evaluation of her competency to stand trial.

A judge approved the decision Monday morning. A new status conference has been scheduled for March 20.

Wondra remains in the custody of the Department of Health and Welfare, as she has been since early December, after a mental health evaluation found her unfit to continue with court proceedings.

Wondra is charged with failing to report the death of Michael Vaughan who was reported missing in July 2021. No other charges have been filed in the case.

In November, authorities excavated Wondra's entire backyard but did not locate any human remains. Recently, evidence collected from that search has been sent for DNA testing. Results are pending.

