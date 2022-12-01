Police do not find human remains at Fruitland home in search for Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND, Idaho — After more than a week of search efforts in a Fruitland backyard, authorities say they did not find the remains of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan.

Earlier this month, investigators said they were confident Vaughan's remains would be found on the Fruitland property after receiving what they called a "credible tip" from someone who lived in the home.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said they now believe Vaughan was abducted, killed, buried on the Redwing St. property, then moved.

Chief Huff said all dogs involved in the search alerted to human remains, but no body parts or bones were discovered in the search.

Huff also shared the images of four individuals who they believe to be involved in Michael's disappearance with knowledge about his death.

Police believe these four people have knowledge of #MichaelVaughan’s death and disappearance. Sarah and Stacey Wondra (left) live at the home that was searched. They say Adrian Lucienne and Brandon Shurtliff were staying at the house at the time. pic.twitter.com/vrItHHivIa — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) December 1, 2022

Sarah and Stacey Wondra (pictured on the left above) live at the home that was searched. Police now say Adrien Lucienne (top right) and Brandon Shurtliff (bottom right) were staying with the Wondras at the time of Vaughan's disappearance.

They believe Lucienne is either in Ohio or California, and believe Shurtliff is currently in North Dakota. They're asking both men to come forward to speak with investigators.

The update comes more than two weeks after investigators began excavating a Fruitland backyard where the Wondras lived just a half mile away from where five-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen at his family's home on July 27, 2021.

Crews remained on scene for more than a week, digging up the top three to four feet of the entire yard before looking for evidence in the home itself. Authorities on scene said at the time they were confident Vaughan's remains would be found on the property after receiving a "credible tip" from someone who lived in the home.

Sarah Wondra, was taken into custody on Friday, November 11 before search efforts began. She was formally charged and accused of failing to report Vaughan's death. Wondra lives at the home with her husband, Stacey Wondra, who has been in the Washington County Jail since May.

After Wondra's arrest, Chief Huff said they did not believe she was the only person with knowledge of what happened to Vaughan.

Sarah Wondra was arraigned virtually in Payette County on November 14, and later committed to the Department of Health and Welfare after a mental evaluation determined she was unfit to continue with court proceedings.

Wondra's preliminary hearing was pushed back. She's expected in court next December 23.

Chief Huff said Thursday Wondra will remain in custody as they continue investigating. Authorities say they are confident more charges are forthcoming.

A neighbor's yard will also be searched with ground-penetrating radar on Friday. They are cooperating with police and allowing them to search without a warrant.