Status conference reset for Fruitland woman accused of failing to report death of missing boy

PAYETTE, Idaho — No major update in Payette County Court Monday in the case against the Fruitland woman accused of failing to report the death of missing boy Michael Vaughan.

Sarah Wondra was not present at her status conference Monday morning and there was no update given on her mental competency.

Wondra was previously found unfit to continue with court proceedings and has been in the custody of Health and Welfare since early December.

The Fruitland woman was arrested in November after police say they received a credible tip that lead them to believe Wondra had information regarding the missing boy's death. An extensive search of her property in mid-November did not turn up any human remains.

Fruitland Police said at a press conference on December 1 that they believe three other individuals also have information regarding Vaughan's death and disappearance. They believe the boy was buried in the Wondra's backyard and then later moved.

No other charges have been filed in the case.

Wondra's status conference was reset for February 6, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 7.

