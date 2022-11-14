Fruitland Woman arrested in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case

FRUITLAND, Idaho — A Fruitland woman was arraigned in a Payette County courtroom via Zoom Monday afternoon for failing to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael “Monkey” Vaughan.

The court has also decided to seal the investigative reports and affidavits in this case as the investigation is ongoing. They mentioned concerns of information getting out to potential jurors if this case goes to trial. — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) November 14, 2022

Sarah Wondra alleged no wrongdoing at her arraignment saying, “I know what they’ve said. It’s not correct." She is now being held on a $500,000 bond.

As we’ve reported, investigators have been digging up the backyard of a home off Redwing Street in Fruitland for three days after they say someone who lives in the home gave them a “credible tip” to search the backyard.

Wondra currently lives at that address and says she is a self-employed taxi driver.

Vaughan was last seen July 27, 2021 at his family's home which is only a few blocks away from the dig site.

Neighbors tell us digging equipment arrived Friday. The street is blocked off.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said Monday that investigators believe there are more people with knowledge of what happened to Michael Vaughan, but would not provide information as to what was discovered during the search.

Search crews remain on scene and continue digging as of Monday afternoon.

During her arraignment, Wondra was appointed an attorney, Jolene Maloney.

The state originally asked for a $1 million bond arguing Wondra is a danger to the public and was already on pre-trial release for a felony charge related to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

Should she post her bond, she'll be required to set up GPS monitoring with pre-trial release services prior to release. She will be required to stay in Idaho, remain sober, stay in contact with her attorney, and appear in court for future hearings.

Wondra has a status conference set for November 21 at 10:00 a.m. and a preliminary hearing set for November 22 at 9:00 a.m. in Payette County.

The investigation is also ongoing.