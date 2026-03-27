Idaho Senate introduces new bill to give local municipalities authority to control rat populations

BOISE, Idaho — A new bill in the Idaho Senate aims to let local municipalities take action to control rat populations. This, after a previous bill to combat rat infestations across Idaho, died in the House.

Rats have been spreading throughout the Treasure Valley in recent years, but previous attempts at legislation to deal with the problem have failed.

WATCH: Senior Reporter Roland Beres provides an update on the new rat bill

New bill would allow local governments to combat rats

Residents in Eagle and Boise have been tracking an alarming rise in rat populations recently.

Rep. John Gannon (D - District 17) introduced new legislation today that would essentially permit local governments to act in order to control rat populations if they want to, without creating a mandate.

Gannon said some cities complained that they did not have the authority to do the job themselves.

The bill was introduced with a dose of humor.

"I’m going to support this. It’s very late in the session, but I think this might just squeak through," said Sen. Ben Adams (R - District 12). "Well. Unless it encounters a trap along the way."

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