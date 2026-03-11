Bill that would declare Norway and roof rats a public health nuisance in Idaho moves to the House Floor

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the state to take action to control and remove Norway and roof rats — but the proposal is drawing concern from pest control companies and critics who argue rat control should fall on property owners, not the state.

The Rodents of Unusual Size Act would declare the two rat species a public health and safety nuisance. Supporters of the bill point to a similar program in Alberta, Canada, as a model for success.

Jimmy Hallyburton, a Boise city council member, said the Alberta program has shown results.

"They haven't completely eliminated them, but they are seeing 3 or 4 rats a year," Hallyburton said.

Some pest control companies, however, worry the bill could cut into their business. Ben Miller, who opposes the bill, raised questions about how the program would be implemented.

"Are we going to use private companies?" Miller said. "They haven't told us yet, but we don't want to wait until this bill is already put in to find out we're losing business because of that."

Representative Steve Berch, who introduced the bill, said the Idaho State Department of Agriculture would work alongside private companies rather than replace them.

"There will be contract work with the private sectors because they do have the expertise," Rep. Berch said.

Critics also argue that rat control should be the responsibility of property owners rather than a state-managed effort. Funding for the program has also been raised as a concern.

After advancing through committee, the bill now moves to the House floor.

